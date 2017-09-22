Газета
Онлайн
| Регистрация
Размер шрифта: ААА
Главная | Архив номеров | Галереи | Авторы | Рейтинги | Справочная информация | Classified
Вход в систему


Deputy Financial Director

Deputy Financial Director

S&T Mold is a leading provider of IT solutions and services on the Moldovan IT market, as part of the S&T international group of companies that also operates in the Central and Eastern Europe.

 

The company invests about 5% of wages annually in training and further education programs, to raise the competence and professionalism of its employees and therefore increase the quality of its services.

 

Deputy Financial Director

 

Requirements:

 

  • Higher education in the concerned field (accounting, economy, finance)

 

  • Good knowledge of IFRS and corresponding certificates

 

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar field

 

  • Excellent knowledge of accounting aspects

 

  • Advanced PC user, good knowledge of 1C program

 

  • Good knowledge of English

 

Candidate profile:

 

  • High responsibility

 

  • Data analysis capacity

 

  • Self-organisation and good time management capacity

 

Company’s offer:

 

  • Salary from 12 000 lei

 

  • Official employment and full social package

 

  • Payed phone conversations

 

  • Full day’s work

 

  • Friendly team

 

The interested candidates are asked to send their CV on snt@snt.md

For detailed information about the company, please visit the www.snt.md

120 Автор: Объявление
Поместить ссылку в:
  • Livejournal
  • VKontakte
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Google Buzz
  • LinkedIn
  • MySpace
  • Twitter










Архив номеров
/taxonomy/term


Фотогалерея


Vip-календарь
в этот день родились:
1950
ШТЕРБЕЦ НиколайВинодел.
1956
КОЖОКАРЬ ГеоргеЭкономист.
1962
ХВОРОСТОВСКИЙ ВикторПредседатель правления КБ "Финкомбанк".
1967
ОЖОГ ВадимГенеральный директор фирмы "Ванди".


Курс валют НБМ на 22.09.2017
EUR
21.0017
-0.1734
USD
17.6425
+0.0032
RON
4.5685
-0.0351
RUB
0.3038
-0.0009
UAH
0.6723
-0.0020

15/0922/09


Рейтинг
Самые: ЧитаемыеОбсуждаемые


Опрос
Как часто вы пользуетесь социальными сетями ?
Не пользуюсь
16%
Не чаще одного раза в месяц
2%
Несколько раз в месяц
11%
Каждую неделю
13%
Каждый день
58%
Всего голосов: 45




Список персон


Онлайн
Deputy Financial Director
AGRODIRECTA 2017 : национальная конференция производителей и переработчиков зерновых
Три столпа Дня вина-2017
И дрон вам в помощь!
Дорогие овощи независимо от сезона
Трудности роста «южной столицы»
В сердце Молдовы
Район Унгень: Ворота на Запад
Гагаузия: регион возможностей и амбиций
«Floarea Soarelui закупит минимум 200 тыс. тонн подсолнечника урожая-2017, в том числе 80 тыс. тонн – уже в сентябре»




Условия пользования сайтом | Использование материалов | Вопросы и ответы | Контакты | Редакция | Подписка
Разработка сайта Deeplace

Авторские материалы и базы - © АО «Экономическое обозрение «Логос-пресс».

Вся информация, размещенная на сайте, не подлежит использованию в какой-либо то ни было форме, в том числе воспроизведению, распространению или переработке, иначе как с письменного разрешения АО «Экономическое обозрение «Логос-пресс».